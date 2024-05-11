Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $398,053 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 2,933.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

