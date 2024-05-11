Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,744,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,290. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sensus Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.