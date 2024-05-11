Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SQNS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
