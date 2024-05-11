Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 4,902 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $47,010.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,393.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $174,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

