ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $446.65 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.61.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

