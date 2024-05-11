Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 81,315 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213,503 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,008,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 118,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

