Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 86,354 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,354 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

MCR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,477. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

