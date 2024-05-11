Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 4,524 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,055. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.87.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

