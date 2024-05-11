Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. The European Equity Fund comprises approximately 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA stock remained flat at $9.15 during trading on Friday. 1,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.