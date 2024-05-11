Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,191,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,615,608.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,324,514 shares of company stock worth $18,741,678.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. 548,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

