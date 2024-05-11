Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.22% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 306,680 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

NYSE SWZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,063. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Dividend Announcement

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.