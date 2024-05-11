Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 4,571 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MXE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.63.
