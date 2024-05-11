Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $198,000.

NYSE:CII traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

