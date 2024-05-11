SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 71.07.

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 71.84. 1,433,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.87.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

