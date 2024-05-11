Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 11,239,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,078. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

