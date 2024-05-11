Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $49,113,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

