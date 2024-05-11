Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

