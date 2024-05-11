Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

