Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

