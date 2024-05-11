Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,918.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Shopify by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

