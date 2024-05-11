Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

