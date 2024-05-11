Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $2,706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

