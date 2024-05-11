Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Rises By 152.9%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 125.96% and a negative net margin of 147.31%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

