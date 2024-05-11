Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Drops By 64.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALBT opened at $0.34 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

