Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Increases By 85.0%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BAIYU Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BYU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29. BAIYU has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter. BAIYU had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

