Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Rises By 291.7%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 291.7% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.