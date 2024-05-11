Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Expands By 253.8%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ BROGW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Brooge Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.