Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Expands By 253.8%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BROGW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

