Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 88.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CCLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

