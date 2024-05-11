Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 88.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CCLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.