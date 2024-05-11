Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Grows By 417.9%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
