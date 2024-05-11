Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declines By 75.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 151,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,376. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
