Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declines By 75.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the April 15th total of 336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 151,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,376. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

