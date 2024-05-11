Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Declines By 60.2%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.
Mandom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandom
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.