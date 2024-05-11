Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declines By 65.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EQRR stock remained flat at $59.86 during midday trading on Friday. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.