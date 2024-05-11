Short Interest in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Declines By 65.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock remained flat at $59.86 during midday trading on Friday. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

