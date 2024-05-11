Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Decreases By 60.3%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

Shares of QuantaSing Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 179,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,873. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. QuantaSing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 83.40% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantaSing Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

