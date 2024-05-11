Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 48.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the April 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth $29,633,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

VONE opened at $236.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $238.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

