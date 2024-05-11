Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Decreases By 69.1%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

