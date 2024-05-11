Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Decreases By 69.1%

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
