Short Interest in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Decreases By 69.1%

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.