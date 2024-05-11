Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Expands By 53.9%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFSWW opened at $0.44 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.