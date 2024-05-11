Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Declines By 94.2%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.