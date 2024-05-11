Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Decreases By 81.8%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WHLRP opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
