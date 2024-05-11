Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 106.3%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WiSA Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.18 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $402.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.
About WiSA Technologies
