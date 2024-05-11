Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 106.3%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,900 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WiSA Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.18 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $402.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

