Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.20

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 31889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 940.00%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

