SingularityNET 24-Hour Volume Tops $79.24 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $928.50 million and approximately $79.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.92578612 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $92,572,052.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

