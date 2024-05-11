SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,090,637.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 83.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

