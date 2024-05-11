SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CEO Russell A. Childs Sells 32,286 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.3 %

SKYW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 266,762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 5,203.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 251,792 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

