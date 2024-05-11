SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Insider Wade J. Steel Sells 15,000 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 139.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.