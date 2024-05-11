Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $595,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

