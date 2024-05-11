SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 221,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $884.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.