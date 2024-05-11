Smithfield Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,582 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock valued at $248,313. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:POR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. 679,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

