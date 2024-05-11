Smithfield Trust Co Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after buying an additional 1,161,484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,943. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

