Smithfield Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,061 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $154.22. 2,055,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.