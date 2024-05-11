Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.46%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

